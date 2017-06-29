First iPhone sold 10 years ago

- The world was forever changed exactly 10 years ago with the sale of the first iPhone.

The first generation mobile device from computer manufacturer Apple had been unveiled by CEO Steve Jobs in January, but wasn't made available to the public until June 29, 2007.

People lined up for days outside Apple stores across the United States to be the first to own the revolutionary gadget.

"An iPod, a phone, and an Internet communicator,” said Jobs on stage at the MacWorld Conference in January. “Are you getting it? These are not three separate devices. This is one device."

In a release to the media on that day, Apple described the iPhone in this way:

"iPhone is a revolutionary new mobile phone that allows users to make calls by simply pointing at a name or number. iPhone syncs all of your contacts from your PC, Mac or Internet service such as Yahoo!, so that you always have your full list of up-to-date contacts with you. In addition, you can easily construct a favorites list for your most frequently made calls, and easily merge calls together to create conference calls."

Up until that point, Jobs and Apple had masterfully marketed the personal computer and later, the iPod. They would go on to invent ever-sleeker gadgets that have transformed everyday technology including the iPad.

“iPhone is an essential part of our customers' lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”