First transgender woman to run for office with major party backing

- Kristen Browde is trying to break the mold when it comes to politics.

Browde is running for New Castle Town Supervisor.

"No one has even had a nomination. We've had people run in primaries, we've had people run as independents, and unfortunately none of them have won,” she said.

Fox 5 met with Kristen, formerly known as David Browde, at her fundraiser at the historic Stonewall Inn. She's running for Town Supervisor of New Castle in Westchester, New York, where she's lived for over a decade. If elected, she'd be the first transgender public official in New York State history. However, she said gender has nothing to do with it.

"Being transgender isn't going to fix potholes. It isn't going to get the streets plowed. It isn't going to balance a budget. That takes management, that takes dedication and that takes hard work," said Browde.

Browde is an attorney and former longtime TV news reporter for several stations, including Fox 5 here in New York. For this upcoming election, she's already been endorsed by the Democratic Party - as she tries to uproot incumbent Republican Robert Greenstein.

"I want to put in an administration that knows how to get things done efficiently without wasting money. That’s the taxpayers’ money and that's what this is about."

Browde still has a long journey ahead of her. The next step is for her to get enough signatures to go on the ballot. Then, there may be a primary election in September, depending on if there are other democratic candidates, and of course - the general election in November.