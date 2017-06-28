Cheap gas for the summer months

- If you've filled up your car lately, you've probably noticed gas is pretty cheap right now.

An analyst said they don't see that changing any time soon.

Hitting the road this summer? You're not alone

Typically, the warmer it gets, the higher the prices are at the pump.

This is due to more demand and a switch from a winter grade to summer grade fuel.

“Summer driving season- everyone takes vacations. Demand goes up, price goes up. That has been negated by the cheap price of crude oil. It’s the lowest we’ve seen since last September,” said AAA Spokesperson Robert Sinclair.

Sinclair said nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is now $2.24, which is the lowest June average in about 12 years.

“We've got 6 states that average less than $2 dollars a gallon; the national average is lower than it was last year. All the averages in our area are lower are at least as low as last year, except for New York City, on record.” Sinclair added.

Lower prices means more driving and less complaining about gas prices.

However, something drivers will be complaining about- an estimated 38 million people are expected to drive this 4th of July weekend. Triple A said it'll be the busiest ever.