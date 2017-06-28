GOP hits setback with healthcare act, hopes to push new plan soon

Republicans have been hit hard by setbacks to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Now, they seem to be making another big push to get a new plan out soon.

Repeal and replace has essentially become regroup and rework. Senate republican leadership pushed back the deadline for a vote on healthcare, but a new version of a bill could be coming this week as President Trump hints at a big surprise.

With no deal in sight, President Trump has pushed forward with his goal to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“Healthcare is working along very well - we could have a big surprise with a great healthcare package,” he said.

Unable to get the republican votes for his party's health care bill, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell aims to have a new version put together by Friday - so the congressional budget office can conduct its 'score' over the July 4th recess.

If republicans can't get the votes they need, Mitch McConnell has said he's willing to work with the democrats to get something done.

Minority leader Chuck Schumer took to the senate floor, calling on President Trump to have a public meeting with all 100 senators at the White House to discuss the best way forward on healthcare.

“I challenge the president - invite us all, and let’s see what we can come up with - let's try,” said Schumer.

Will the president take him up on it?

It all comes amid more developments in the Russia investigation. The president's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort registered as a foreign agent for work he did for a pro-Russia party in Ukraine.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr told politico his panel has reached an agreement to review the memos written by former FBI director James Comey, detailing his interactions with President Trump.