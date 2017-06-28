FDNY battle five-alarm fire in East Village building

Firefighters are fighting a five-alarm fire in the East Village. (photo: Leslie Feffer/Twitter/@LeslieFeffer)

According to the FDNY, the fire broke out at East 9th Street and Broadway on the rooftop of a building. Smoke can be seen from blocks away.

Closer shot of the fire in NYC, 8th and Broadway. The smoke is THICK! pic.twitter.com/96SJp6Em5y — Tony Iliakostas (@ailiakostas) June 28, 2017

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 5-alarm fire, 60 East 9 Street MN. pic.twitter.com/GuE3MUCI5S — FDNY (@FDNY) June 28, 2017

Broadway was closed between East 11th Street down to Astor Place.

The FDNY has reported no injures at this time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.