FDNY battle five-alarm fire in East Village building

Posted: Jun 28 2017 06:33PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 07:16PM EDT

Emergency personnel are battling a five-alarm fire in the East Village.

According to the FDNY, the fire broke out at East 9th Street and Broadway on the rooftop of a building.  Smoke can be seen from blocks away. 

Broadway was closed between East 11th Street down to Astor Place.

The FDNY has reported no injures at this time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

