Increased security measures to be set up for U.S. bound flights

International travelers who can't live without their laptops won't necessarily have to leave them home.

Homeland Security will take a closer look at those gadgets brought onto flights.

This was the department of Homeland Security's way of avoiding an expansion of the in-cabin laptop ban on flights into and out of the U.S.

Currently, that ban only applies to U.S. - bound flights out of 10 airports in 8 countries in the Middle East.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly outlined the department's plan to step up security on all commercial flights coming into the U.S from overseas.

“It is time that we raise the global baseline of aviation security. We cannot play international “whack-a-mole” with each threat,” he said.

It's a response to an increasing number of attacks at airports all over the world. Last year, ISIS- linked terrorists bombed Istanbul's Ataturk airport-- killing 41.

Earlier that same year, 32 people died in a terror attack at Brussels International Airport.

These new increased security measures will be phased in over time.

“They will include enhanced screening of electronic devices, more thorough passenger vetting and new measures designed to mitigate the potential threat of insider attacks,” said Kelly.

At the center of the security changes, Secretary Kelly said the department will work with international airports on more sophisticated ways to screen for bombs on the more than two thousand commercial flights that arrive in the U.S. from overseas.

“Those who don’t comply can be subject to other restrictions including a ban on electronic devices or even a suspension on their flights into the United States,” he added.

Airlines now have 21 days to put the enhanced bomb screening measures in place and 120 days to comply with other security measures.