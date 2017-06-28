Paul Massey drops out of mayoral candidate race

- The race for New York City mayor just got a little less crowded on the republican side.

GOP Candidate Paul Massey dropped out just hours after a debate.

Massey had already raised $3 million, more than any other mayoral candidate this cycle- even surpassing Mayor de Blasio.

The millionaire republican challenger often stated that his campaign would never suffer from a lack of funds, so bowing out of the race sent shockwaves throughout the city's political circles.

Although Massey raised $3 million, he already spent about two million of it and also loaned himself another $3 million of his own money.

In a statement, the GOP challenger wrote, “Unfortunately, the cost of running for office is extraordinary, and I do not need see a path to raising the necessary funds to beat an incumbent mayor.

However, his statement came just a few hours after he said, “I’m here because New York urgently needs new leadership at City Hall. I'm the one candidate in this race with both the experience and the vision to deliver.”

At a Crain’s New York business debate Wednesday morning, Massey took on republican mayoral candidate, Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.

She represents Staten Island and a small portion of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Both strongly criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“It's very hard to pinpoint one failure that this mayor has exhibited, but his failure to plan long term economic growth for the city is one of them, said Malliotakis.

“The evidence of our declining quality of life is everywhere you look. Here is in a nutshell is the problem Bill de Blasio is a professional politician,” said Massey.

Massey's drop-out now leaves Malliotakis as the clear frontrunner for the GOP nomination.

Malliotakis released a statement in response to Massey dropping out, “I will now be able to focus all my energies on defeating Bill de Blasio in the November election.”

I will challenge him on how he is running New York City into the ground.

Also running for mayor, private investigator Bo Dietl, who is running as an independent.

Not surprisingly, Mayor de Blasio is the favorite for the democratic primary

His main competition on the democratic ticket is Sal Albanese, a former city council member and Bob Gangi, a police reform advocate.