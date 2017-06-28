Train evacuated in western Poland due to bomb threat

Posted: Jun 28 2017 03:31PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 03:31PM EDT

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Polish media are reporting that authorities have stopped a train traveling from Warsaw to Berlin and evacuated its passengers after receiving a bomb threat.

The state news agency reported that the train was stopped in the Mogilno station in western Poland on Wednesday evening.

Train passengers and residents of nearby buildings were evacuated so bomb experts could check the area.

