NYPD searching for two suspects involved in Harlem playground shooting

NYPD is searching for two suspects involved in a shooting at a Harlem playground.

Police are on the search for two suspected wanted for attempted robbery that ended with a shooting inside a Manhattan playground.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on June 25 inside a playground at the NYCHA Carver Houses in East Harlem.

The shooting left three people hurt and also endangered a 7-year-old child.

According to authorities, two suspects, who are described as black males with slim builds, approached a group at the park and attempted to rob them.

Video surveillance captures the shootout where the suspects began firing into the crowd after the victims refused to give up their belongings.

Three people were struck, including two 19-year-olds who were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, one of whom is paralyzed from the shooting. The third injured walked to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).