Are crickets the new kale?

- We found bugs at the Nutribug exhibit at the Summer Fancy Food Show in the Jacob Javits Center.

We tried a cricket protein bar. "You don't taste any cricket," said Nutribug managing partner David Binns. "You don't get any bits from the crickets, which might make you jump -- no legs sticking out of your teeth or wings."

The manufacturing process includes roasting and cold-pressing to extract the oil from the bugs, which Binns said are very high in omega 3. "In fact they have more omega 3 oils than salmon," he said.

The factory is in Thailand, where the crickets are grown and fed a structured diet, including organic banana leaves from a nearby farm. That process takes 60 days, and then ...

"We fast them for two days much like people do with prawns, for example. We then humanely -- um -- how do I -- sounds bad." Binns explained that they put the crickets into bags and they go to sleep.

Nutribug's cricket line includes pasta and protein powder as well as the bars. But if crickets aren't what you're craving, the company also offers tarantulas, bamboo worms and beatles.

