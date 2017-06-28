Headless woman found in Gowanus Bay

- The NYPD is hoping an image of a tattoo taken from a headless body found floating in Gowanus Bay in Redhook, Brooklyn will help identify the victim.

The body was found in the water at about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The NYPD's Harbor unit recovered the unidentified female near Buttermilk Channel.

The body was taken to Pier 44. The tattoo was on the left leg and was written in Sanskrit.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say that all calls are confidential.