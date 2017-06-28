$40K reward for arrest in 2016 Central Park explosion

- Nearly one year after a college student stepped onto a homemade bomb in Central Park leading to the amputation of his left leg below the knee, the NYPD and ATF say leads are running dry in their search for the perpetrators.

At about 11 a.m. on July 3, 2016, Conner Golden, an 18-year-old student at the University of Miami, was climbing the rocks near East 60th St. and 5th Ave. when he stepped onto a bag with a powder known as TATP- a component often used by hobbyists to make a homemade explosive.

The blast on the east side of the park could be heard for blocks, leaving some with the belief that it was part of a July Fourth celebration.

Speaking to reporters in front of the rock formation on Wednesday, NYPD officials pleaded with the public for help solving the case. Officials are asking for photos or videos that they may have taken of the rock Golden jumped from in the days before the explosion.

Officials also announced a reward money increase to $40,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people behind the explosion.