'Big Bang Theory' star's home lost in wildfire

A wildfire burning through a dense Arizona forest has forced hundreds of people from their homes, closed a major road and created a huge plume of smoke over an area devastated by a blaze four years ago that killed 19 firefighters.

Johnny Galecki arrives at the LA Premiere of "Rings" at the Regal LA LIVE Stadium 14 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

(AP) - Wildfires were raging across several states Wednesday including California where flames destroyed the home of 'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki.

California is free of extreme fire danger warnings after a long period of high heat but firefighters are still working to contain wildland blazes up and down the state.

Nicole Perna, a spokeswoman for Galecki, confirmed his home on a ranch was destroyed in rural San Luis Obispo County.

The 2.5-square-mile fire (4-square-kilometer) fire was 60 percent contained Wednesday morning.

A 9-square-mile (15-square-kilometer) fire is California's largest current blaze in an inland region about 80 miles (130 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. Firefighters have established containment lines around about a quarter of the fire.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for a few small communities.

Authorities say a southern Utah wildfire that's destroyed more than a dozen homes and forced 1,500 people to evacuate has grown again.

Firefighters said Wednesday the fire near the ski resort town of Brian Head grew by nearly 6 square miles (10 square kilometers), even though winds weren't quite as fierce as they feared. It had burned more than 83 square miles (134 square kilometers) as of Tuesday.

With the wind predicted to pick up again and gust up to 30 mph (48 kph), Wednesday could be another tough day for fire crews.

Fire managers say they are starting to get a handle on the blaze close to a highway that's been closed for days, and are working toward reopening it.

Officials have said the fire was started June 17 by someone using a weed-burning torch.

The fire near the small city of Prescott was fanned by 35 mph (56 kph) winds and has charred more than 28 square miles (73 square kilometers). More than 500 firefighters were battling the blaze.

The blaze forced the evacuation of the town of Mayer along with several other mountain communities in the area. One of the main roads into Prescott was closed. Mayer has about 1,400 residents.

Many residents have painful memories of a 2013 wildfire that killed 19 members of a Prescott-based hotshot firefighting crew almost exactly four years ago.

Crews in California were making gains against two new fires that spread quickly. Firefighters in Idaho battled five lightning-sparked wildfires burning in grass and brush.

