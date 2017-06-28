Jersey City cops in fiery crash, kicking video reinstated

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Four Jersey City police officers suspended in the wake of an auto chase and fiery crash in which a video showed police kicking and dragging a bystander have had their jobs reinstated.



Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill told NorthJersey.com that the officers will be on modified administrative duty and will not be on patrol.



She said that federal investigators have asked the department not to bring departmental charges against the men, including a lieutenant, pending a federal investigation.



The June 4 video showed Miguel Feliz exiting his car before being kicked by the officers. The officers had been chasing a different man whose car resembled one used in a shooting several days earlier.



Officials said earlier this month the officers violated several guidelines during the chase.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.