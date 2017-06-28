Phil Jackson, Knicks to part ways: Report

- NY Knicks President and former NBA coach Phil Jackson will reportedly be let go by team owner James Dolan on Wednesday.

In 2014, Jackson was signed to a five year deal worth at least $50 million.

After three full seasons, Jackson lead the struggling Knicks to an 80-166 record.

One of the sticking points was player Carmelo Anthony and what to do with him. Jackson has reportedly wanted to trade Anthony while Dolan was allegedly opposed. Anthony would be owed $54 million if he's traded before the next season.

Jackson has $24 million remaining on his deal.