Police searching for parents of infant found on South Side

(Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Chicago Police are searching for the parents or guardians of an infant that was found on Chicago's South Side.

The 9-month-old boy, who police believe to be named Elijah Coid or Elijah Coyd, was located in the vicinity of 45 West 111th Streeth in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

The infant is described as a 26-inch, 25-pound black boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information should contact Chicago Police Department's Area South Victim's Unit at 312-747-8274.