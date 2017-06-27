Mobster acquitted in Lufthansa heist pleads guilty to arson

NEW YORK (AP) -- An 82-year-old mobster who beat charges he participated in a legendary robbery has pleaded guilty in unrelated road-rage arson.

Vincent Asaro entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in New York City. Sentencing was set for Oct. 24.

In 2014, Asaro was charged in the 1978 heist of the Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport. It was considered the largest cash theft in American history and was later retold in the hit film "Goodfellas."

Asaro was acquitted at trial in 2015 and went free. He was arrested this year on charges accusing him of ordering the torching of a car driven by a motorist who cut him off in 2012.