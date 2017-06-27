World Citizen: Immigrants of Berlin

- For the last half century, Germany has been making amends for is past. The evidence of this is in its immigration policy. Turning a blind eye to hate and bigotry, the Germans have welcomed refugees from areas in the Middle East and other war-torn regions of the world.

These immigrants have, in turn, contributed to the wave of cultural diversity many countries in Europe are experiencing. In Berlin, I met a few residents of diverse backgrounds enjoying some beer on a sunny day.

The conversation turned to Germany's growing Arab population.

So I headed to the Spree River to have a conversation with two immigrants from the Middle East who told me about their experience in Deutschland and their hopes and dreams to one day return to the region they are from.