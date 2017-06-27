Town offers to help ease commuters' pain

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ (CHASING NEWS) -- Commuting troubles got you down? At least one New Jersey town official has your back.

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum has written a letter that residents can download and print out and take to their employers. The letter suggests ways employers can help ease the pain of commuters on NJ Transit's Morris & Essex and Midtown Direct lines, especially as the July 10 repairs of New York Penn Station looms.

"It's a little bit odd to be the mayor of a relatively small community of 16,000 residents ... trying to reach employers in NYC, asking them to think about flexible hours, alternate work schedules, perhaps work from home," Collum said. "We're looking for partners right now and our residents and riders are our top priority."