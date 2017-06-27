Rescued pit bull elected mayor

- Meet Brynneth Pawltrow, a rescue pit bull that is making strides in Rabbit Hash as their latest town mayor.

The pup, nicknamed Brynn, was rescued by owner Jordie Bamfort when she was just a puppy, and beat out a cat, a chicken and a donkey during the election.

"I'm so proud of her," Bamfort told InsideEdition.com. She explained that their campaign started off as a joke, but they jumped at the opportunity to raise money for the historic town.

Even though Brynn and Bamfort live six miles outside of Rabbit Hash, "It is such a special place for me. When [Brynn] hears, 'Let's go to Rabbit Hash,' she cries the entire way there."

Since being elected and becoming the town's second female mayor, Brynn has been fulfilling mayoral duties such as appearing at fundraisers, being pet by locals and taking naps by the river.

"To be completely honest, she just has to show up," Bamfort joked. "Her duty so far has been to be a representative for the town."

Two ambassador dogs, Lady Stone and Bourbon, step into her duties if she's unavailable for certain town events.

The hamlet of about 300 people, located within Boone County, doesn’t really need a mayor, but Rabbit Hash started electing animals as a part of a local fundraiser since the 1990s.

According to the Rabbit Hole Historical Society, each vote costs a dollar, and residents are welcome to vote as many times as they want.

Brynn won with more than 3,000 votes while the first and second runner up gained more than 2,000 and 1,000 votes, respectively. Other candidates included a donkey, a cat and a chicken.

Money raised from the election has gone to town improvements in years past, but this year, money from the election will go toward repairs for the town's General Store, which was destroyed in an electrical fire, The Associated Press reported.

