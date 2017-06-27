Prisoner captured after being on the run 32 years

- An Arkansas man who has been on the run since he escaped from prison 32 years ago has been captured.

Steven Dishman, 60, was arrested by local cops and state troopers inside a home in the quiet town of Springdale, near the state’s northern border.

His mother, Shirley Jones, told The Associated Press that her son was visiting when he was apprehended.

He had been living in southern Arkansas, she said, but she declined to say specifically where, or for how long he had been residing there.

“He’s a good person,” she told the wire service of her son. She also described him as “very creative.”

He was serving a seven-year sentence for burglary and property theft when he escaped from prison in 1985, according to the state Department of Corrections.

A person who met Dishman about five years after his escape gave authorities information about where he’d be on the weekend, state police said.

An investigation into Dishman’s escape is ongoing, state officials said, and no further details were given about his capture.

