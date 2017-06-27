Inside secret bunkers designed for nuclear war

- A new book is highlighting some of the top secret locations in America and could be a de facto White House in the event of a nuclear strike.

A bunker built into a hollowed out mountain in Colorado, is just one of the top-secret shelters where 7,000 Americans will go to in the event of nuclear annihilation.

Garrett Graff is the author of the new book, "Raven Rock: The U.S. Government's Secret Plan to Save Itself While the Rest of Us Die".

“The government built more than a hundred of these bunkers and relocation facilities around the country,” he told Inside Edition.

There's no room for families because “the plan is to get a small number of government officials into the bunkers.”

The title of Graff’s book comes from Raven Rock Mountain, a secret bunker in Pennsylvania where Pentagon brass will re-locate in a nuclear war.

He said the "guest list" includes high-ranking government officials, cabinet leaders, congressional leaders, members of Supreme Court, top aides, White House staff, NSA staff and those who run the bunker.

Along with people, the government has plans in place to save the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Liberty Bell.

Some people are on the elite list by accident. The bunker at Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado has its own Subway sandwich shop.

“If you just happen at the time of the apocalypse to be manning the cash register at the Subway you are going to be the only fast food employee in America to survive the nuclear war,” he said.

Another bunker is buried in Virginia, at a place called Mount Weather.

Mount Weather is 60 miles west of Washington, D.C. It looks like a typical secure government facility, surrounded by a chain-link fence with barbed wire on top.

For decades, a secret bunker was located beneath Green Brier, a luxury resort in West Virginia. Behind a 25- ton blast door was a shelter for 400 government officials who could live for 60 days in dorms.

The bunker system has been used only once: On September 11, 2001.

