Subway train derails in Manhattan

Emergency crews are responding to the 125th St. Subway Station near St. Nicholas Avenue in upper Manhattan following a power outage. There are reports of a subway derailment at or near the station.

- Emergency crews responded to the 125th St. Subway Station near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem Tuesday morning following a subway train derailment near the station. It happened around 10 a.m.

Passengers described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails. All of the customers were evacuated from the train through darkened subway tunnels and no major injuries were reported but the FDNY says that several people were being treated for minor injuries.

Personnel have responded at 125 St and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

The derailment is causing serious problems across multiple subway lines including the A, B, C,D, E, F & M lines.

The MTA said it was working to restore service as soon as possible and determine what happened.

According to the MTA website:

There is no A Subway train service between 59 St-Columbus Circle and Inwood-207 St in both directions.

B Subway train service is suspended between Brighton Beach and 145 St in both directions.

C Subway train service is suspended between Euclid Av and 168 St in both directions.

There is no D Subway train service between 42 St-Bryant Park and 161 St-Yankee Stadium in both directions.

There is shuttle D Subway train service between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205 St in both directions.

Some northbound F Subway trains are running on the G Subway line from Bergen St to Court Sq then via E Subway line to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av.

Some Forest Hills bound M Subway trains are terminating at Essex St.

Expect delays in A Subway, B Subway, C Subway, D Subway, E Subway, F Subway and M Subway train service.

Allow additional travel time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.