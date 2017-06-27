Cuomo calls back lawmakers for NYC schools deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to call state lawmakers back to Albany to seek a deal extending Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.



The 15-year-old policy giving the mayor oversight of city schools expires Friday if lawmakers don't agree to renew it.



The Legislature and Cuomo, a Democrat, failed to reach a deal on the issue before the regular legislative session ended last week, threatening to undermine governance of the nation's largest public school system.



Lawmakers are expected to return to the state Capitol Wednesday to try again to resolve a stalemate over the issue. Republicans want to link the extension to help for charter schools, while Democrats oppose that idea and have instead tied mayoral control to the renewal of upstate sales taxes.

