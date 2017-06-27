Washington, D.C. issues gender neutral drivers licenses

- Washington D.C. is now issuing gender neutral drivers licenses. Instead of an 'M', short for male or 'F' for female, there is an 'X'.

The District is the first jurisdiction in the country to offer them. An approved plan for gender-neutral licenses in Oregon takes effect July 3.

The Center for Transgender Equality says in a nationwide survey of nearly 28,000 transgender people, 35 percent of respondents identified themselves as non-binary.

“The new gender neutral identifier offers gender non-binary District residents a gender designation that affirms who they are,” said Director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs Sheila Alexander-Reid. “The implementation of a gender neutral identifier is consistent with our DC values of inclusion and respect.”

The new gender neutral option is also available on identification cards issued by the district.

“This is a truly cutting-edge development,” said Director of Legal Services at Whitman-Walker Health Amy Nelson. “We are thrilled that the District of Columbia is the first jurisdiction in the Nation to issue gender-neutral driver’s licenses and IDs.