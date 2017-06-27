Demolition stopped at Bayonne Bridge due to falling debris

NEW YORK (AP) - The demolition of the Bayonne Bridge has been suspended after concrete debris fell off and caused damage to the streets below.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says that on Monday morning a large chunk of concrete fell off the bridge and damaged three cars below. On the span's Staten Island side, residents say debris falling off the bridge has gotten worse with the recent construction.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman says demolition has been halted while the agency investigates the damage and demolition process.

Local auto repair shop owner Vaughn Bellocchio says if anyone had been in the area when the concrete fell, "they would have been dead." He says there were no protective measures he saw in place to stop debris from falling to the ground.

