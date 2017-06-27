Mother, 3 children hit by car in Rockland County

A mother of three walking with her children along a stretch of busy Route 59 in Monsey, New York that has no sidewalk were struck by a vehicle Monday. (FOX 5 NY)

- A mother of three walking with her children along a stretch of busy Route 59 in Monsey, New York that has no sidewalk were struck by a vehicle Monday.

The driver, Albert Gomez, 62, of Spring Valley remained on the scene. He was arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

There are unconfirmed reports that Gomez was trying to get around a car in front of him when he struck the 38-year-old mother and her children 13, 9 and three months old.

The youngest child who was in a stroller was the most seriously injured. He is being treated at Westchester Medical Center after being transferred there from Nyack Hospital.

The mother and her daughters were transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Gomez, who was not injured, is being held at Rockland County jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ramapo Police Accident Investigation Unit and additional charges may be pending.

Ramapo Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Town of Ramapo Police at (845) 357-2400.