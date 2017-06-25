Goodwin Fire burns over 1,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate

- A wildfire burning south of Prescott and west of Mayer has grown to a thousand acres.

The Goodwin fire forced deputies to evacuate approximately 150 people from 50 homes in the remote community of Pine Flat, while the Breezy Pines community is on stand by.

The wildfire is five percent contained.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid Senator Highway and County Road 177.

The Red Cross set up a shelter for evacuees at Mayer High School. A public meeting will be held June 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the school.

Aircraft are helping ground crews tackle the flames from above.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Online: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD547772