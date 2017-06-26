After stuck subway ordeal, rider demands safety changes

- June 5 is a day Brooklyn resident Michael Sciaraffo wishes he could forget. On that day, straphangers shared videos and pictures from a pitch-black F subway train that got stuck in the tunnel right after pulling out of the West 4th Street station. Michael was one of those riders.

"For 45 minutes we sweated and panicked," he said. "We could have a terrorist attack, we could have a fire, we could have any sort of emergency in those tunnels and not one person who rides them knows what to do in the event of an emergency."

So he has written nine letters and sent them to the NTSB, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, MTA Chairman Joe Lhota, and other city, state, and federal officials. The letters demand that charts, diagrams or some type of evacuation plan get posted inside subway stations and trains.

Sciaraffo said he expects some sort of answer within a month and hopes to see action shortly after.

The MTA declined to comment for this story.