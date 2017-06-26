Pakistani film 'Yalghaar' highlights war on terrorism

- Pakistani cinema continues to establish itself in the international film industry but its latest movie is what the actors call a social responsibility. Hum Films will debut a war movie called "Yalghaar" in 22 countries. The movie is inspired by actual events of a military operation in the Swat Valley against an extremist stronghold.

"I thought that this film was just a brilliant chance of putting what I think forward in a different way," actress Sana Bucha said.

Actress Armeena Khan added, "There's a lot of people fighting against terrorism. We're up in arms against it, we're speaking out about it, we're going out, demonstrating, which is never highlighted."

On Friday, it will be when "Yalghaar" opens.

"The movie itself is a message to the nation and a warning to all the terrorists," actor Adnan Siddiqui said. "We're here and we will fight."

"Yalghaar" is the highest-budgeted film in the country's history. It was three years in the making, but not by choice. The cast had to deal with the realities of terrorism during the filming process.

"We used real ammunition, real blasts, real military -- everything is real in this film," Bucha said.

"We were shooting in areas which actually had stuff going on, so we couldn't always gain access," actress Ayesha Omar said.

Despite the obstacles, they produced. And the end result is a movie that the actors hope serves as a message to their country and worldwide that terrorism can be defeated and we can find peace.

"What I'm doing is right. I just cannot let this happen in this country or anywhere else in the world," Siddiqui said.

"We need come together," Khan said. "There is no them and us."

"If we can play a part in spreading this message, in supporting this subject, it's huge," Omar said. "It is huge because the message is going across to the entire world."