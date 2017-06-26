Heartbreaking obituary of bullied 15-year-old

- The heartbreaking obituary of a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who recently took her own life has suggested she was pushed to do after relentless torment by bullies at her high school.

“For all the bullies involved, please know you were effective in making her feel worthless,” read the obituary of Sadie L. Riggs, which appeared on the Geisel Funeral Home website.

“To all the bullies out there, I just want you to know that as much as we despise your actions never, ever do we wish for you to feel the paralyzing pain that engulfs our bodies, a pain so severe that it makes the simple act of breathing difficult or the guilt that leaves us wondering what we could have done differently — or that struggle to remember the last words we spoke,” the obituary said.

Sadie was described as troubled in the obituary, which added that she had sought counseling and medication to remedy the problem.

It was reportedly an incident at school that sparked a downward spiral that resulted in her death.

“For a young lady so excited about going to the high school, things sure went terribly wrong for her,” the obituary said.

Sadie was raised by her aunt Sarah Smith, although her dad, stepmother and biological mom were in her life.

“If you take a minute and look at Sadie's family dynamics you will see that a large percent of the people in her life were not related to her by blood,” the obituary said. “But she was sent to us by God who knew this child needed a family.”

