Susan Boyle reportedly targeted by teens

- Scottish singing sensation Susan Boyle says she has been at the mercy of a gang of neighborhood kids who regularly hurl rocks, insults and blazing pieces of paper at the Britain’s Got Talent star.

The songstress, who rocketed to fame after an appearance on the singing competition in 2009, has repeatedly been harassed by the group, who witnesses say have been tormenting Boyle at her home.

Her assailants are reportedly 10-15 local teenagers.

“Susan was walking out and they were all standing at the entrance and they said to her, ‘Why don’t you get yourself a pair of glasses you ugly, old b****!’” a witness told The Daily Telegraph. “It’s horrendous.”

In another incident, some boys set pieces of paper on fire and “threw it at her face,” the Mirror reported.

A rep for Boyle said that they were planning to call police.

Boyle, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, left Britain’s Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan awestruck as she sang “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Miserables during her appearance on the third season of the show.

She wound up finishing in second place.

