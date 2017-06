Supreme Court will review Trump travel ban, allows it to take effect in most instances

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court's ruling that blocked the president's executive order restricting travel from several Muslim-majority countries. The court also allowed parts of the travel ban to be enforced in the interim.

The court's decision means the justices will now wade into the biggest legal controversy of the Trump administration -- Trump's order temporarily restricting travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

"An American individual or entity that has a bona fide relationship with a particular person seeking to enter the country as a refugee can legitimately claim concrete hardship if that person is excluded,” the Court wrote. “As to these individuals and entities, we do not disturb the injunction. But when it comes to refugees who lack any such connection to the United States, for the reasons we have set out, the balance tips in favor of the Government’s compelling need to provide for the Nation’s security.”

The justices decided to review the broader constitutional issues over executive authority on immigration with oral arguments to be held in the Fall.

