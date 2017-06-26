Brutal subway beating leaves man unconcious

- A 65-year-old man was left unconscious after an afternoon attack on a subway platform in Manhattan.

The NYPD just has released images of the attacker, who is still on the loose from the June 18 attack.

Police say the victim was on the Queens bound "J" platform at the Delancey Street subway station at about 4:50 p.m.

The stranger walked up to the man and punched him. The victim fell to the ground and the thug proceeded to punch and kick him in various parts of his body until the man was unconscious.

EMS responded and took the man to a hospital in stable condition.

The man police are looking for is Hispanic, approximately 20 years-old, approximately 5'7", with long hair.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Police say that all calls are kept confidential.