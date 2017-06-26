Bloody brawl at graduation event

- A graduation event at a Long Island high school descended into an ugly brawl.

It broke out Sunday at the William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach.

Video of the incident was posted to Facebook. It showed two women grappling on the ground.

Several people tried to separate them but a woman ran up and started kicking one of the brawlers.

The two were finally pried apart but not before one of the women had blood pouring down the side of her face.

Suffolk County Police were called and when they arrived the crowd dispersed. No arrests were made.

There was no word on what started the altercation.