Cyclist in critical condition after getting hit by wrong-way driver

A cyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a wrong-way driver who was fleeing from police, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD spokesman said the driver was recklessly driving in a parking garage. The driver crossed along Eighth Avenue by Penn Station. When police tried pulling the driver over, they turned onto Seventh Avenue and continued driving down the wrong way.

The driver hit a cyclist near Penn Station and was rushed to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

The driver was taken into custody.

The identities of the driver and victim have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 NY as more details come.