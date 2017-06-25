Placerita fire scorched 750 acres; at 50% containment in Santa Clarita

- County firefighters battled a fast-moving, three-alarm brush fire today that scorched at least 750 acres in Santa Clarita at the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and was 50 percent contained, but burned one structure, caused a power outage at Disney Ranch and left one firefighter injured, according to authorities.





The fire started from a traffic collision on the southbound 14 Freeway, near the Sierra Highway off-ramp just north of Placentia Canyon Road, was reported at 12:47 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.



The flames have "jumped the freeway," the dispatcher said.

The collision caused a tree to catch on fire and those flames spread toward Disney Ranch, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez. The fire also caused a power outage at Disney Ranch cutting electricity to 76 nearby homes.



One structure has also been destroyed, Navarro-Suarez added.

Southern California Edison spokeswoman Sally Jeun told City News Service the homes lost power at 3:04 p.m. due to an overhead equipment failure.



The power was restored to all the homes by 3:23 p.m., Jeun said.



Previously, the fire was believed to have burned more than 800 acres but at about 6 p.m., the county fire department downgraded the acreage burned to 750 acres and claimed it was 50 percent contained.



A SigAlert was declared by the California Highway Patrol just after 2 p.m. and the CHP reopened most northbound lanes at 4:45 p.m. and followed up by reopening all southbound lanes except one at 5:20 p.m.

At least 200 county firefighters have been dispatched to fight the fire and there was zero containment as of 3 p.m., according to the county fire department.

A water-dropping helicopter was dispatched to the scene just before 1 p.m., according to Los Angeles City Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, who added that no LAFD ground crews have been dispatched so far.

Cal Fire is also assisting in the battle to extinguish the flames, a spokesman said.

EVACUATIONS:

So far no injuries have been reported, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has ordered mandatory evacuations for Disney Ranch, Tenderfoot Trail Road, Running Horse Road and Placerita Canyon.

An emergency evacuation center has opened at Golden Valley High School at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, according to the Santa Clarita sheriff's station.

An evacuation center for livestock has also been set up at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 W. Avenue H in Lancaster, the sheriff's department said.

The temperature in Santa Clarita hit a high of 107 degrees on Sunday

