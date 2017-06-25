NYC celebrates 48th Annual Pride March

Related Headlines Harlem Pride Festival celebrates LGBTQ community

- It was a sea of rainbows as tens of thousands of people took part in celebration of the 48th Annual Pride March.

It was a day to dance, cheer and dress in bright colors for the biggest Pride celebration in the world.

“I'm here representing for everybody. I love everybody- we're unity. We're a unit, and there's nothing but love out here, I come out every year. I wouldn't see it any other way,” said one woman.

Dozens of floats trekked down Fifth Avenue Sunday as participants flaunted their messages and onlookers proudly showed their support.

"It's just equality, and after going to the pride parade, I understand everything now and I know how to accept people better,” said a mother-daughter duo from Canada.

The first Pride March was held in 1970, and over the years, its purpose has broadened. It's not just about celebration, it's also to recognize the fight against AIDS and to remember people from the LGBTQ community who have passed away from illness or violence.

Trump protesters silently walked down the parade route and another group spread its message of gun control.

“We always have to fight no matter what because that's what we stand for, as a community, no matter what happens, we will fight together," said one protestor.

Overall, the 2017 Pride March was filled with hugs, cheers, laughter, and even some acrobatics. The LGBTQ community has made itself very clear they’re loud and proud, and they'll be back next year.