Firefighters injured battling West Village fire

- Eight firefighters were injured after responding to a two-alarm fire in the West Village, just blocks away from the NYC Pride March route.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. on 615 Hudson Street.

The 4-story building is used for commercial and residential use- the fire taking place on the first and second floors.

According to FDNY officials, two of the firefighters suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries and were taking to Lenox Hill Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.