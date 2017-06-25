Jet skier critically injured after crashing into boat in New York Harbor

A jet skier is in critical condition after crashing into a small boat near the Liberty Island shoreline on Sunday, according to police.

The NYPD Harbor unit rescued the unresponsive man and took him to Brooklyn Army Terminal where EMS transferred him to Lutheran Medical Center.

The 26-year-old victim, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition with a head injury.

The status of the jet ski, the small boat, and its crew was not immediately available.