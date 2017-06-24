Fire truck involved in collision in Newark
A Newark Fire Division rescue truck collided with a car while responding to a blaze on Saturday.
According to authorities, Newark’s Rescue 1 truck was heading to a fire response when it collided with two cars at Orange Street and Clinton Avenue.
Four people, including two firefighters were reportedly evaluated for injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.
The fire that the rescue truck was headed toward on Mount Prospect Avenue was declared under control.