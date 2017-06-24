Fire truck involved in collision in Newark

Posted: Jun 24 2017 09:37PM EDT

Updated: Jun 24 2017 09:37PM EDT

A Newark Fire Division rescue truck collided with a car while responding to a blaze on Saturday.

According to authorities, Newark’s Rescue 1 truck was heading to a fire response when it collided with two cars at Orange Street and Clinton Avenue.

Four people, including two firefighters were reportedly evaluated for injuries, none of which were considered life-threatening.

The fire that the rescue truck was headed toward on Mount Prospect Avenue was declared under control. 

