Karina Vetrano's high school holds run, dedicates memorial in her honor

- It was a day to remember Karina Vetrano in Briarwood, Queens.

Loved ones gathered at Archbishop Molloy High School to dedicate a permanent memorial bench in Vetrano's honor.

The event kicked on Friday night during a Walk/Run event where her father, Phil Vetrano, a Molloy alumni, ran the first lap alone holding Karina’s running shoes.

The 30-year-old was killed while jogging near her home in Howard Beach last summer.

She graduated from the school in 2004.

The Vetrano family has since created a scholarship in Karina's name. So far, $60,000 has been raised for the scholarship.