Karina Vetrano's high school holds run, dedicates memorial in her honor
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - It was a day to remember Karina Vetrano in Briarwood, Queens.
Loved ones gathered at Archbishop Molloy High School to dedicate a permanent memorial bench in Vetrano's honor.
The event kicked on Friday night during a Walk/Run event where her father, Phil Vetrano, a Molloy alumni, ran the first lap alone holding Karina’s running shoes.
The 30-year-old was killed while jogging near her home in Howard Beach last summer.
She graduated from the school in 2004.
The Vetrano family has since created a scholarship in Karina's name. So far, $60,000 has been raised for the scholarship.