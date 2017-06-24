Controversy stirs over Mayor de Blasio's Miami trip

- Controversy comes over Mayor de Blasio’s trip to the sunshine state.

The mayor spent part of the weekend in Miami -- attending a conference of mayors while some say he should be focused on issues here at home.

The mayor is one of more than 250 at this mayoral conference, but several city advocates said de Blasio should have sat this one out. Mayoral control of city schools expires in one week, and critics are furious the mayor is on the beach instead of the negotiating table with Albany.

It's the mayor's lack of 'getting things done' which have education advocates fuming.

The 85th Annual Mayoral Conference came at a pivotal time for New York City schools.

If the mayor's control over city schools expires next week, the structure would revert back to the old system, consisting of a board of education and 32 local school boards.

Experts said that could very well harm the city's more than one million students.

“de Blasio obviously doesn't want to be in New York. He wants to be every place else, and he's willing to spend our money to forward his goals,” said Vice President of the NYC Parents Union, Sam Pirozzolo.

Pirozzolo is frustrated the mayor is away in Florida on the tax payer's dime.

Back in 2002- when Bloomberg was mayor, the state legislature first granted mayoral control over public education.

De Blasio has asked Governor Cuomo and the state legislature to extend the mayoral control, and they have been in negotiations.

With the deadline inching closer Pirozzolo is frustrated to hear the mayor's Miami speech talk about topics such as climate change.

“Our New York City mayor is more interested in national politics than fixing the problems we have at home,” he said.

A spokesperson for the mayor responded to critics with a statement which says in part-

"It’s 2017; the mayor has a cell phone and a large staff."

The mayor returns from Miami on Saturday. In an interview with politico in Miami, de Blasio said he “quote could not express the urgency more for New York City control over public schools, but he added the real work will begin next week.