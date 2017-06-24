Harlem Pride Festival celebrates LGBTQ community, discussions over diversity grow

- The 48th Annual Pride Parade is the culmination of celebrations across the country, and in New York, over the past month.

However, growing discussions over diversity within the LGBTQ community are threatening to disrupt the big event.

The Harlem Pride Festival- what started as a small celebration 7 years ago now occupies several city blocks.

However, as this festival has grown, so have concerns. Issues facing members of the black and brown LGBTQ community are being overlooked.

"Sometimes, the issues get swept under the rug, and we don't get heard,” said Davon Hill.

Speaking up, protests will occur at gay pride marches including in New York.

Demonstrators are angry over what they see as increasingly corporate celebrations prioritizing the experiences of gay white men.

Joseph Butcher isn't surprised as issues like economic inequality; policing and incarceration are often cited as neglected problems.

"The best way to combat it is by being visible- by showing that we are here. We don't agree on everything, but the one thing we agree on is gay pride,” said Butcher.

In New York, organizers said they're prepared for disruptions and welcome demonstrators to make their point.

Carmen Neely, one of the organizers of Harlem pride, said, “having everyone's voice heard, particularly those who are marginalized within marginalized communities, is important. Ultimately, we need to come together. That's how were together. It's always for the best.”

Other cities took it a step further- Philadelphia introduced a new rainbow flag, adding black and brown stripes to represent blacks and Latinos.