Trump: Mueller and Comey's relationship 'bothersome'

- President Donald Trump is once again voicing frustration with the Russia investigation. He told Fox News he hasn't ruled out firing Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump said that some of the investigators Mueller hired have ties to Democrats and that Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey are "very, very good friends."

"I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters. Some of them worked for Hillary Clinton," Trump said. "But Robert Mueller is an honorable man and hopefully he'll come up with an honorable solution."

A day after tweeting that he does not have taped conversations between himself and Comey, Trump addressed the scenario he helped raise in the first place.

"And my story didn't change. My story was always a straight story. My story was always the truth," Trump said. "But you'll have to determine for yourself whether or not [Comey's] story changed. But I did not tape."

Trump also criticized the Obama administration for not immediately punishing Russia over the election interference.

"The CIA gave him information on Russia a long time before they even -- before the election," Trump said. "To me -- in other words, the question is, if he had the information, why didn't he do something about it? He should have done something about it.

Reports in the Washington Post indicate Obama didn't want to appear to be influencing the election.