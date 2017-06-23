Google will stop reading your email for ad targeting

Google's Gmail

Most of us know by now that pretty much anything we do online is being watched. But when Google recently announced to its Gmail users that it would stop looking at their emails in an effort to target ads, many customers said, "Wait, you were looking through our emails, too?"

"Consumer Gmail content will not be used or scanned for any ads personalization after this change," Google Cloud senior vice president Diane Greene wrote in a blog post. "This decision brings Gmail ads in line with how we personalize ads for other Google products."

Security Scorecard CEO Alexander Yampolskiy Told Fox 5 that Google's decision to stop scanning emails is a smart one and is likely based on growing concerns over internet privacy brought on by widespread and highly publicized hacking scandals.

Now that is not to say Google's days of watching you are over. It still plans to get your info through your search and YouTube history.

And while there are ways to make sure that doesn't happen as much. Google Chrome, for example, has an incognito mode where you can browse the web in private. Your best defense is knowing that there is no such thing as true privacy when it comes to the internet.