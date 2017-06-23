Will Senate GOP healthcare bill get enough votes?

Related Headlines GOP releases Obamacare repeal bill

- President Donald Trump is pushing Senate Republicans to pass a replacement for Obamacare. But a group of holdouts in the GOP continue to slow the process. Trump is calling those Republican holdouts and others still undecided, the White House said.

Citing significant Medicaid spending cuts, GOP Sen. Dean Heller said he is a "no" on the GOP health bill. That could be a big loss for Republican leadership. The bill can't survive with more than two Republican "no" votes. Heller's "no" makes five.

In two separate interviews with Fox News on Friday, Trump endorsed the legislation and pinned potential problems on partisanship. He said Democrats and Republicans coming together to reform healthcare "would be so great."

Supporters of the bill said that it calls for eliminating Obamacare taxes and recalculating credits to help individuals pay for insurance. But critics -- including AARP -- said proposed Medicaid cuts would leave millions, including many seniors, at risk of losing care.