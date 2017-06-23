Pro 3-on-3 basketball league to debut with games in Brooklyn

- Ice Cube is one of the founders of the Big3, a three-on-three professional basketball league that, as he puts it, is changing the game. He calls the players "ballers." And now, these ballers -- former NBA players and legends -- have the chance to ball again. They'll travel the country this summer for their tournament-style games that will feature four-point shots and hand-checking.

Ice Cube says the three-on-three games are intense and that the plays have a lot of pride and their legacy to protect. A legacy they need to live up to for their fans.

And the pressure is surely on as the league tips off under the bright lights of New York City. Ice Cube called New York City the mecca of basketball and Brooklyn the mecca of street basketball, so having the first games at Barclays Center is a great sign for the league.

And while it was all smiles together at the league's Media Day on Friday, come game time on Sunday the competitive juices will be flowing.