Closer Than You Think: Places to visit in Cold Spring Harbor

- Cold Spring Harbor is a hamlet in the Town of Huntington in Suffolk County. It is named after the naturally cold freshwater springs that flow in the area. It has a small beach and all kinds of water sports.

In the mid-1800s it rose to prominence as a whaling community. The Whaling Museum celebrates that history. Executive Director Nomi Dayan told me whale blubber was used for everything from oil to light lamps to boning for women's corsets.

This town is home to several educational organizations, like the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery and Aquarium and the DNA Learning Center, which features a walking science tour.

Oheka Castle is a palatial mansion that you can rent for private events. It was the site of Taylor Swift's video for her mega-hit "Blank Space."

Main Street is where you'll find quaint shops like Heritage Candle and Home. Nestled in the back of the store are Kellogg's doll houses.

The adorable store Say La Vie drew me in and had me at hello.

For brides to be, Harbor Bridal has lots of options. The dresses are all made in the USA and many are one-of-a-kind.

You can travel back in time at the Fire House Museum.

When you get hungry, the Sand Bar offers upscale dining but lunch rules at the Gourmet Whaler. Its fish tacos were voted best on long island, so what to try was a no-brainer.

Sweetie Pies is known for its iced coffee and sweet treats. There I met some lovely ladies from Massapequa who all gave the hamlet a "10."

The community is chock full of gorgeous old Victorian homes. If you decide to spend the weekend, you may want to check out Harbor Rose, an adorable B and B in a pre-Civil War 1849 house.

Cold Spring Harbor is a picturesque town that has retained its historic sweetness, making it definitely worth a visit and closer than you think.