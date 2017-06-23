Rep. Steve Scalise moved out of intensive care unit

- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been moved out of the intensive care unit, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

While Scalise has been moved from the ICU, the hospital stated he was still listed in fair condition.

Scalise and other congressional Republicans were practicing on June 14 for their annual charity baseball game when officials said 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson opened fire.

Scalise, Congressional aide Zachary Barth, former staffer and current Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika and U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner were wounded during the shooting.

Hodgkinson was shot and killed during the incident. The FBI said its investigation had determined Hodgkinson acted alone and terrorism was not involved in the shooting.